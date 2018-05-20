2 killed in crash off I-95 near U.S. 1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is working on a crash that killed two people Sunday afternoon off Interstate 95 between Baymeadows Road and U.S. 1.

The accident was reported about 1:30 p.m. At 4 p.m., one southbound lane remained blocked and emergency vehicles were still working the accident, which appeared to be a single-vehicle crash into trees along the side the the road.

Click video above to see live DOT camera image of the scene

The FHP, which is investigating the accident, has not released details of the crash or the names of those involved.

News4Jax has a crew at the scene. This article will be updated as more information becomes available

