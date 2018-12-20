2 people hurt in crash on I-95 near International Golf Parkway

ST.JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A man and woman in separate vehicles are hospitalized after a crash at 1:45 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 95 North near International Golf Parkway in St. Johns County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a brown 2011 Honda Accord driven by Amar S. Ghuman, 31, of Tennessee was traveling south in the right lane on I-95 just north of International Golf Pkwy. A 2010 black Dodge Ram driven Sarah Coleman, 27, of Jacksonville was traveling south on I-95 in the middle lane.

Witness statements and evidence suggest the Honda Accord veered into the Dodge Ram's lane of travel. After the two vehicles collided, they both left the roadway and entered into the wooded area and both vehicles hit a tree before coming to a stop, troopers say.

Ghuman was flown to Orange Park Medical Center in critical condition. Coleman was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

FHP reports say the investigation is ongoing and troopers are working to determine if Ghuman had been drinking before the crash. According to the report, alcohol was not a factor with Coleman.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.