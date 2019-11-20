Driver slams into Westside medical clinic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Several people managed to jump out of the way as a car came crashing through the front door of a medical clinic on Jacksonville’s Westside.

Firefighters were called to the crash Wednesday morning on Cassat Avenue.

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, the driver slammed into the lobby of the medical office.

The driver and everyone in the building managed to escape without any injuries, JFRD said.