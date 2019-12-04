Driver charged with DUI manslaughter in wrong-way crash that killed man on I-95

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An Atlantic Beach woman has been arrested and charged in an I-95 crash that killed a man in May, the Florida Highway Patrol said Wednesday.

Jail records show Haven Renee Vaughn, 20, was arrested on charges including vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter.

Troopers said Nicolas Reid was in a car that was driven by Vaughn heading south on I-95 in a northbound lane when it struck another vehicle traveling north near the University Boulevard exit.

Troopers said Reid was not wearing a seat belt and died in the crash. Vaughn, who troopers said was 19 at the time of the crash, was said to have minor injuries.

A crash report said the driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

As of Wednesday night, Vaughn was held in the Duval County jail on a $70,000 bond. Her next court hearing was scheduled for Dec. 30.