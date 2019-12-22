FDOT: Eastbound I-10 closed at I-75 while crews repair sign damaged in crash

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – All eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 at Interstate 75 in Columbia County have been closed due to a crash Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash, which was reported about 11:40 a.m., occurred on the I-10 east ramp to Exit 296 I-75, the Florida Department of Transportation said.

During the crash, according to FDOT, an overhead sign on I-10 was damaged.

FDOT officials said the eastbound lanes of I-10 are expected to be closed for about 6 hours to 8 hours while the sign is being repaired. Traffic is being detoured from eastbound I-10 onto County Road 137 to State Road 136 then back to I-75. Additional updates on the closure can be found at FL511.com.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash. Troopers said injuries were reported.