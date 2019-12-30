Man wants improvements to intersection where he survived traffic crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who was struck head-on over the weekend, totaling his brand-new car, is calling for changes to a stretch of Normandy Boulevard at Parrish Cemetery Road.

Randy Lopez said he was driving west on Normandy Boulevard when he struck by a woman driving east with no headlights.

“It made me do a doughnut, spin and then land in this ditch,” Lopez said.

In the debris field near the knocked-over stop sign left after the vehicles were towed away is the window sticker from the 2019 car that Lopez had just bought.

“It was right at the time of dusk. Someone might be riding without their lights,” Lopez said. “It was just dark enough for them to make it dangerous and dangerous situation."

Lopez considers himself lucky he walked away from the crash with bruises and he wants something done about the dangerous intersection before there is an even more serious crash there.

“There’s no room for error for people coming from Blair Road to this intersection,” Lopez said.l “If someone just forgets to turn their lights on at 6 (p.m.) in the evening, right at that transition, it’s deadly."

A 58-year-old man on a bicycle was struck and killed Nov. 8 while crossing Normandy at this intersection. Lopez said he has seen other crashes at there.

“I really would like the city to consider assessing this location. Maybe lowering the posted speed. Maybe more lighting. Maybe a traffic light,” Lopez said.