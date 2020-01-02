These apps can help avoid distracted driving (and a ticket)

There are no more warnings. If you are caught texting and driving, a ticket may be in your future.

The penalty for a first offense of texting while driving is a $30 fine and zero points on the offender’s driver’s license, although it could be more if it happens in certain places.

All school zones, school crossings and active construction zones were completely hands-free for drivers -- even making phone calls. The penalty is a $60 fine and three points on the offender’s driver’s license. It’s a harsher penalty than the $30 for texting while driving.

Drivers can still use GPS or Bluetooth or hold the phone while on a call as long as they are not traveling through marked school zones or construction zones. There will be a zero-tolerance in those areas.

To help you avoid a costly ticket and drive safely, we’ve compiled a list of 12 smartphone apps that can help you achieve that goal:​