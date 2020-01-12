Man on Lake City highway at 4:15 a.m. struck by van
FHP says 25-year-old died after being hit by vehicle
A 25-year-old man from Lake City died early Sunday morning when he was struck by a van, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
For reasons troopers haven’t established, Eugene Farmer Jr. was in a southbound lane of U.S. 41 at S.W. High Street at 4:15 a.m. when he was struck by a Dodge van driven by a 41-year-old Lake City woman. According to the FHP report, Farmer died at the scene.
The accident report said the accident is still under investigation, but no charges were expected.
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.