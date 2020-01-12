Man on Lake City highway at 4:15 a.m. struck by van

A 25-year-old man from Lake City died early Sunday morning when he was struck by a van, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

For reasons troopers haven’t established, Eugene Farmer Jr. was in a southbound lane of U.S. 41 at S.W. High Street at 4:15 a.m. when he was struck by a Dodge van driven by a 41-year-old Lake City woman. According to the FHP report, Farmer died at the scene.

The accident report said the accident is still under investigation, but no charges were expected.