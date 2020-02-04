FHP: Woman hit by car crossing US 17 in Green Cove Springs

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – A 43-year-old woman was rushed to Orange Park Medical Center with critical injuries Monday morning after she was hit by a car in Green Cove Springs, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the woman, whose name has not been released yet, ran across the northbound lanes of U.S. 17 at Harbor Road.

They said the 47-year-old female driver of a Nissan Versa was unable to avoid hitting the pedestrian.

Troopers said they are still investigating the crash.