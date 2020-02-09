FHP: 2 adults, 1 child seriously hurt in head-on collision with suspected drunk driver

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A GMC truck was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 17 when the vehicle over-corrected and crossed the median at Yelvington Road, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The truck then collided head-on with a Chevrolet Suburban in the southbound lane, which was carrying two adults and 2-year-old.

The passengers in the Chevrolet all suffered serious injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals.

The driver of the GMC, Wayne Morris, 35, of East Palatka, has been charged with careless driving, DUI, DUI property damage and DUI serious bodily injury to another, according to FHP.