53ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

53ºF

Traffic

Semi gets stuck over guardrail on I-95, ruptures fuel tank

Tags: Traffic
A semi got stuck over a guardrail and ruptured its fuel tank on I-95 at I-10
A semi got stuck over a guardrail and ruptured its fuel tank on I-95 at I-10 (Courtesy of @JFRDJAX Twitter)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A semi truck ruptured its fuel tank Friday morning when it crashed over a guardrail at the I-95/I-10 interchange.

The truck was on the I-95 southbound exit ramp to I-10 when it ran up and over a guardrail along the right side of the highway.

Hazmat was called to help clean up a fuel spill after the truck’s tank ruptured in the crash.

The right lane of I-95 southbound is blocked, and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said traffic on I-10 will be affected as well.

Expect delays if you’re driving through the area Friday morning.

JFRD posted video of the crash scene on Twitter:

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: