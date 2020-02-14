Semi gets stuck over guardrail on I-95, ruptures fuel tank

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A semi truck ruptured its fuel tank Friday morning when it crashed over a guardrail at the I-95/I-10 interchange.

The truck was on the I-95 southbound exit ramp to I-10 when it ran up and over a guardrail along the right side of the highway.

Hazmat was called to help clean up a fuel spill after the truck’s tank ruptured in the crash.

The right lane of I-95 southbound is blocked, and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said traffic on I-10 will be affected as well.

Expect delays if you’re driving through the area Friday morning.

JFRD posted video of the crash scene on Twitter: