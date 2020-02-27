Truck driver falls asleep at the wheel, causes crash on I-10 eastbound in Glen St. Mary

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – An overturned semi is causing back-ups on the eastbound side of I-10 near the Glen St. Mary exit. Florida Highway Patrol is rerouting traffic to U.S. 90.

A new release from FHP said the driver of a tractor-trailer was traveling on the interstate when he dozed off. The truck traveled off the roadway and into the median, waking the driver.

He directed the semi back onto the roadway, but the reaction caused him to lose control. The trailer was jackknifed and overturned, blocking all eastbound lanes of I-10.

Several viewers messaged News4Jax’s Facebook page saying they were at a standstill on the interstate. Some said they had been sitting on the interstate for more than two hours.

There were injuries involved in the crash. A helicopter landed on I-10 briefly. An ambulance also responded. No other vehicles were involved.