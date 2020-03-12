School bus crash snarls traffic on I-95 near JTB

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A crash involving a school bus caused delays on Interstate 95 on Thursday morning.

The crash shut down multiple lanes in northbound and southbound lanes of I-95 near J. Turner Butler Boulevard. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. It appeared that the bus was traveling southbound when it crashed through the barrier and came to rest in northbound lanes.

There were no students on the bus at the time.

The crash was cleared and all lanes reopened by mid-morning.