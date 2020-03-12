80ºF

School bus crash snarls traffic on I-95 near JTB

Crash backed up traffic in both directions

Staff, News4Jax.com

Bus crash on Interstate 95. (News4Jax)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A crash involving a school bus caused delays on Interstate 95 on Thursday morning.

The crash shut down multiple lanes in northbound and southbound lanes of I-95 near J. Turner Butler Boulevard. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. It appeared that the bus was traveling southbound when it crashed through the barrier and came to rest in northbound lanes.

There were no students on the bus at the time.

The crash was cleared and all lanes reopened by mid-morning.

School bus crash on Interstate 95. (News4Jax)

