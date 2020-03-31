Carjacker chased from Jacksonville crashes on I-95 in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A pickup truck taken by force from a woman Tuesday afternoon near Emerson Street in Jacksonville was pursued by police and state troopers down Interstate 95 into St. Johns County, where it was forced to crash near County Road 210.

The Florida Highway Patrol and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office performed a pit maneuver, causing the small pickup to spin around and land against the guard rail in the median.

Traffic on I-95 southbound was reduced to one lane after the crash, causing a backup.

News4Jax is attempting to find out more about the carjacking and any suspects taken into custody.