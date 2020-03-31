Detour planned for I-95 NB to Airport Road WB exit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As part of the Florida Department of Transportation’s Airport Road and Interstate 95 interchange improvements project, there will be overnight detours of the I-95 northbound to Airport Road westbound off-ramp (exit 363B) for shoulder work.

The nightly detours are scheduled for April 5-9 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Drivers traveling north on I-95 who wish to access Airport Road westbound will continue north on I-95 to the Pecan Park Road exit and take Pecan Park Road westbound to I-95 southbound to reach Airport Road.

The $11 million project is expected to be completed this spring.

For up-to-date information regarding construction projects, visit www.nflroads.com or call FDOT at 904-831-FDOT.