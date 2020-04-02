State looks to ‘make the most’ of light traffic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis wants about $2.1 billion in road projects sped up across the state to lessen the economic damage from the novel coronavirus.

DeSantis on Wednesday named construction projects in Nassau County, Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach and Miami that are being moved up by weeks or months and said transportation officials have been directed to find more as the virus cuts down on traffic.

“It’s sad that we’re in this situation, but I’m glad that we’re able to make the most of it,” DeSantis told reporters in his Capitol office.

With jobless claims spiking and most of the hospitality industry shut down or dramatically scaled back, DeSantis said he’s seen from his travels across the state that traffic on many heavily traveled thoroughfares has become just a “trickle.”

“I think that there is an opportunity to take advantage of that,” DeSantis said. “We have roads that if you were to do a lot of construction on would cause massive traffic (congestion) in normal circumstances. That may not be the case now.”

The directive comes as he also issued an executive order Wednesday calling for Floridians to stay at home for the next month.

DeSantis held separate calls Wednesday with President Donald Trump and state Transportation Secretary Kevin Thibault, who in a news release said the road projects will “provide much needed jobs throughout the state.”

DeSantis said he told Thibault that progress can be made on several key projects as workers are able to close more lanes and operate longer during the day without impeding traffic.

DeSantis said he expects the state agency to implement safety guidelines to help prevent construction workers from getting COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

“The good thing about the construction stuff, they’re going to be outside, it’s been really hot and humid, but I think it’s going to cool off a little bit,” DeSantis said. “As long as they’re not on top of each other, I think that they’ll be good.”

Thibault said workers will have “sanitation supplies” recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Trump on Tuesday tweeted about undertaking another round of federal stimulus, this time $2 trillion on public works programs.

“With interest rates for the United States being at ZERO, this is the time to do our decades long-awaited Infrastructure Bill,” Trump tweeted. “It should be VERY BIG & BOLD, Two Trillion Dollars, and be focused solely on jobs and rebuilding the once great infrastructure of our Country! Phase 4.”

Among the Florida projects: