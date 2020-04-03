58ºF

Driver hits, kills pedestrian laying in road, FHP says

Emily Boyer, Morning assignment editor, backup traffic reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian early Friday morning.

A report shows a Ford Explorer carrying the driver and one passenger, was traveling Northbound on I-95 north of 8th street when it struck a pedestrian laying the roadway.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene and has not been identified yet. No one else was injured.

