Southbound lanes of I-295 at Monument Road blocked by fatal crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person died and at least one person in critical condition after a chain-reaction crash that has blocked I-295 southbound at Monument Road.

Photographer Ciarra Earry is at the scene now can see a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office cruisier is involved.

We do not know if the condition of the officer who was driving the vehicle.

The crash happened sometime before 7 a..m. and we know the crash involved four or five cars.

In addition to the southbound lanes closed the left-hand northbound lane is also closed.

Traffic delays are not too heavy, but JSO is diverting southbound travelers about to cross the Dames Point Bridge onto Heckersher Drive.