Fatal crash deadlocks southbound commute on I-95

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A crash which appears to involve multiple vehicles, has killed at least one person, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened before 4:30 a.m. Monday.

All southbound lanes of I-95 are blocked at Pecan Park Road while troopers investigate the crash. Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

Choose between Pecan Park Rd or US-17 to get south toward the I-295 beltway. Avoid 95 southbound until inside the beltway.

Construction is blocking the southbound side of the I-95 intersection with I-295.

