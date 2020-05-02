JSO officer injured in deadly crash released from rehab

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville Sheriff’s officer who was seriously injured in a deadly crash in April is heading home.

Officer Eric Kilis was driving to work on Interstate 295 on April 15 when he was struck head-on by another driver. After multiple surgeries and weeks of rehabilitation, Kilis was released from Brooks Rehabilitation on Saturday, according to the Fraternal Order of Police, Jacksonville.

“We are so thankful to the amazing staff at Brooks and Memorial Hospital-Jacksonville for their efforts in caring for Eric. Also, a huge shoutout to Florida Transcor, Inc. for donating this sign!” the group wrote in a Facebook post.

One person died and one other was seriously injured in the April chain-reaction crash near the base of the Dames Point Bridge.

A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office SUV driven by Kilis was one of four vehicles involved.

The crash happened sometime before 7 a.m. when a vehicle that was going northbound crossed into the southbound lanes of traffic coming off the bridge and struck three vehicles.

JSO said the driver who crossed into oncoming traffic was the person who died. That driver’s name was not immediately released.