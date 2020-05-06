FHP: Teen distracted by phone hits semi on I-95; driver dies

Published: May 6, 2020, 9:49 am Updated: May 6, 2020, 10:14 am

An 18-year-old told troopers she was distracted by her phone, then overcorrected and hit a semi on Interstate 95 in a crash that left the semi driver dead, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the Palm Coast teen was headed south early Wednesday morning on I-95 in Flagler County behind a semi. The teen told troopers she was distracted by her phone, began to drift into the outside lane and then overcorrected, ending up in a spin.

The front of her sedan hit the right rear wheels of the semi, which then lost control, ran off the highway and overturned as it hit a guardrail in the median, according to the crash report.

Troopers said the sedan kept sliding and hit the semi again before ending up in the grassy shoulder of the highway.

The semi driver, a 56-year-old man, died from his injuries, troopers said. The 18-year-old suffered minor injuries. Both were wearing seat belts.

Neither driver’s name has been released.