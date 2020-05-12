More than 40 road construction projects are weeks ahead of schedule thanks to COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 40 road projects statewide are ahead of schedule, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

Low traffic-volume, due to work-from-home orders and other restrictions put in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, allows workers to be more productive for longer.

In Northeast Florida, two projects are weeks ahead of target completion dates including the sidewalk installation along the Arlington Expressway and a “diverging diamond” interchange on A1A and I-95 in Nassau.

FDOT said the projects could be finished two to three weeks earlier than planned.

Crews are also working to expand State Road 200 between Rubin Davis Lane and O’Neill Scott Road in Nassau Project. This project will finish two weeks ahead of schedule.

A statement released by FDOT's Secretary Kevin Thibault reads,

“FDOT is proud to continue implementing Governor DeSantis’ forward-thinking directive to accelerate crucial transportation projects and more swiftly enhance the state’s overall transportation system. The transportation industry is vital to our economy and is essential as we move forward to re-open Florida. We will continue to accelerate projects as much as possible, while also incorporating the CDC’s safety and sanitation guidelines.”

Governor Ron DeSantis indicated he wants to keep the construction pedal to the metal during this time with a plan to allocate about $2.1 billion in road projects to help speed up projects across the state.