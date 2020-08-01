87ºF

2 killed in SUV crash in Columbia County

News4Jax Staff

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – Two women were killed and a man was severely injured Friday night when their SUV hit a tree on State Road 93 in Columbia County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 54-year-old male driver was headed north on SR 93 when he drifted off the road for unknown reasons and hit a tree head-on.

The driver and a 30-year-old woman in the back seat were airlifted to UF Health Shands in Gainesville. The woman died Saturday morning at the hospital, troopers said.

Another passenger, a 55-year-old woman riding in the front seat, died at the scene.

The driver’s injuries were listed as serious.

All three were wearing seat belts and all three were from Dunnellon.

