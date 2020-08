JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All northbound lanes of Interstate 95 near the Main Street Bridge exit were shut down Thursday night due to a crash, authorities said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m., and a semitruck was blocking all northbound lanes.

At least one person was injured, according to the Highway Patrol.

At last check, traffic was being diverted onto Emerson Street, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.