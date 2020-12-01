31-year-old killed when SUV flips in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A 31-year-old man was killed early Tuesday morning when the SUV he was riding in flipped in a crash on State Road 207 near Wildwood Lane in Putnam County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the man was thrown from the Suzuki SUV when it ran off the road and overturned.

According to the crash report, the 29-year-old St. Augustine woman driving the SUV suffered serious injuries.

Troopers said the Suzuki was headed south on SR 207 when it crashed north of Wildwood Lane.

According to the report, it’s unknown if either the driver or passenger was wearing a seat belt.

No other information was released by the highway patrol.