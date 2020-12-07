AAA releases road rage tips after predicting uptick in aggressive driving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – AAA is expecting tensions to be higher than normal on the roadways during the holiday season due to the combination of everyday stress, the holiday season itself, and the coronavirus pandemic.

Aggressive driving behaviors were already high before the pandemic, according to survey results from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety’s 2019 data.

“A driver may be stressed or react wrongly to another driver’s action on any given day, and the holidays can add to the strain and anxiety. Introduce the pressures and concerns tied to a global pandemic, and even the calmest, most safety-conscious drivers can find themselves frustrated by other motorists,” AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said.

The results of the 2019 survey, released Monday, showed 79% of drivers admitted to aggressive driving behaviors within the past 30 days they were surveyed. The most common actions were:

34% - Tailgating (following a vehicle in front of you closely to prevent another vehicle from merging)

32% - Making rude gestures or honking at other drivers

31% - Running a red light

26% - Aggressive driving: switching lanes quickly or drove very close behind another car

As people are more stressed than ever, AAA is urging drivers not only to be safety-conscious but to be prepared to deal with frustration from other motorists who are not taking safety seriously.

“Driving aggressively isn’t worth the risk. When you get behind the wheel, be patient, be kind, and obey traffic laws so everyone gets home safely,” Jenkins said.

To lower your risk of an aggressive encounter with another driver AAA released the following tips:

Avoid eye contact

If you are confronted, stay as calm and courteous as possible

Don’t respond to aggression with aggression

If you feel threatened, call 911.

If you feel at risk, drive to a public place such as a police station, hospital, or fire station

When you park, allow room so you can pull out safely if someone approaches you aggressively.

Use your horn to attract attention but remain in your locked vehicle

Find more information and resources from AAA on aggressive drivers here.