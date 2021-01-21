64ºF

2 injured in 3-vehicle crash involving Jacksonville police officer

Emily Boyer, Morning assignment manager, Traffic reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people were taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening after a crash involving a Jacksonville police officer Thursday morning.

The preliminary crash investigation shows an approaching car rear-ended the officer’s patrol car as they were traveling south on Blanding Boulevard near Lake Gray Boulevard.

The impact caused the approaching vehicle to bounce off of the patrol car and into a third car. A witness is helping the investigation.

The crash was cleared in about an hour.

