1 hurt in fiery tractor trailer crash on Jacksonville’s Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was hospitalized Tuesday after a fiery tractor trailer crash on Jacksonville’s Northside.

The crash happened shortly after noon on the northbound exit ramp of Interstate 295 at Alta Drive, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The fire department said the tractor trailer overturned and then caught fire. Crews were able to bring the flames under control by smothering them with foam.

The driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The crash led to the temporary closure of the entrance and exit ramps.