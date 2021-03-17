New AAA report shows another gas prices spike coming

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gas prices are on track to hit $3 per gallon in the Sunshine State, according to an AAA report.

Following last month’s winter storm in Texas, the national gas price average jumped nearly 40 cents to $2.86. Florida’s gas prices are even more expensive, with the fourth-highest prices in the country.

Duval County’s average is slightly below the national average, however, at $2.80 per gallon.

Prices will continue to increase this week, especially following the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest weekly reports showing the second week of a major decline in gasoline stocks and a substantial increase in U.S. demand.

“On average, Americans are paying 14% more to fill-up compared to February,” said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson. “With increased demand and tighter gasoline supplies, we are looking at more expensive pump prices with little relief in the weeks ahead.”

The spike in prices comes as Jacksonville City Council is discussing a gas tax that would raise the price of gasoline by 6 cents per gallon in Duval County. The current gas tax in Duval is 6 cents, the increase would move it to 12 cents extra per gallon.

City leaders said the doubled tax will fund road and drainage improvements. A majority of the money raised would be allocated to JTA.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is expected to announce more details of the gas tax plan this week.