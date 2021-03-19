Homeowners find man dead in canal behind house

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 40-year-old man from Palm Coast has died after he drove down a grassy embankment and into a canal, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators said the man’s vehicle was traveling west on Casper Drive in Flagler County around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. According to the report, as the vehicle approached the intersection with Club House Drive, it continued down a grassy embankment and into a canal.

The crash was not discovered until the homeowners saw the partially submerged vehicle at 11:20 p.m., according to FHP.

News4Jax requested the full crash report.