Woman ran over, killed while lying in parking lot in front of warehouse in Palatka

PALATKA, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly accident that occurred in the parking lot of Beck Wholesale Parts in Palatka.

The crash report shows a man driving a van through the parking lot ran over a woman who was lying in the lot around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Investigators wrote that they don’t know why the woman was there.

There was no age or city listed for the woman who was killed. The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators.

News4Jax requested the full crash report, which usually becomes available in several weeks.