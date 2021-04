JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that killed a 40-year-old woman.

The crash occurred after 11 p.m. on US 90 at Beaver Street Tuesday. The initial crash report from FHP shows a 19-year-old male was traveling east on the highway in a Ford Focus when he ran over the woman who was lying in the road.

The driver stated he didn’t see the woman before he hit her, according to FHP. The woman died on the way to the hospital.

FHP says the investigation is ongoing.