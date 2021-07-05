3 things NOT to do when driving in a rainstorm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A stretch of McCoy’s Creek Boulevard was underwater for more than 6 hours after rounds of rainstorms over the weekend. Flooded roads is just one of the reasons why you can’t assume the danger is gone when the rains is done.
Here’s three things not to do when driving in severe weather or wet conditions.
- Use cruise control. While some newer vehicles have features that help your car handle wet roads and rain even while cruise is on, it’s best to be in total control of your car when you are driving in downpour conditions.
- Drive through flooded areas. Do not go through water pooled in the roadway. You risk getting stuck. This becomes an even bigger problem if you need to be rescued, especially for people who cannot swim.
- Tough it out through heavy rain when you can’t see. If you ever find you can’t see the road during a downpour, find a safe place to pull over and wait for the rain to easy up.