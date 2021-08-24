31-year-old passenger killed, driver seriously injured in roundabout crash in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 31-year-old woman from Middleburg has died after the car she was riding in crashed at a high-rate of speed before 11:45 Monday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP crash report says that a 35-year-old man was driving a sedan at a “high rate of speed” on Laurelwood Drive approaching a roundabout at Parkview Drive when he did not properly negotiate the curve of the roundabout.

The car drove off the road and hit several trees, the crash report said.

The driver was taken to Orange Park Medical Center in serious condition. The passenger died at the scene. Neither were wearing seatbelts.