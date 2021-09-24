Man who killed passenger, unborn twins in St. Johns County crash charged with DUI

Two died and four were injured in a wrong-way crash involving two pickup trucks in 2020.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Michael Rhein’s blood-alcohol level was over two times the legal limit when he crashed and killed an Ohio man and a set of unborn twins the day after Christmas in 2020.

State troopers said Rhein was driving the wrong way and caused the head-on collision on State Road 207. He and four others were injured in the crash.

Nearly nine months, Rhein faces several DUI charges filed by the State Attorney’s Office.

Troopers said Rhein was driving a pickup north in the southbound lanes, about four miles west of Interstate 95, when he struck another pickup with five people inside. Rhein was driving the wrong way and was not using headlights, FHP said.

The Ohio man, a passenger in the second pickup truck, was killed. The pickup’s driver and his wife, who was 9-months pregnant with twins, their 2-year-old daughter and a 32-year-old woman, were injured.

Ad

The unborn babies of the driver’s wife were pronounced deceased at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville.

Rhein is currently in the St. Johns County jail and will appear in court on Nov. 2.