Man found dead in vehicle on Hart Expressway after crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are investigating after a man was found dead in his vehicle due an apparent crash on the Hart Expressway exit ramp before 11 p.m. Sunday night.

Sgt Lundguist with the Sheriff’s Office said a passerby noticed the wrecked vehicle, an F250 truck, against the inside guardrail on the ramp at 10:50 p.m. and called for help, reporting the driver was dead.

When responders arrived, they found the truck had hit the center guardrail multiple times and had nearly thrown the man from the vehicle.

It’s not clear how long the crash went undiscovered. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s office did not release if another vehicle or intoxication was suspected to be involved.