1 killed when SUV hits guardrail at I-295 and San Jose Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead after a single-car crash in Mandarin late Friday night.

The 59-year-old man was driving northbound on I-295 trying to exit onto San Jose Boulevard at 11:45 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

While going around the ramp, he lost control and was ejected from the vehicle when his SUV hit the outside guardrail, according to the crash report. Troopers said he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. His SUV then went into an embankment.

Troopers said the driver died at the scene.

FHP does not release the names of crash victims.