Partly Cloudy icon
77º
wjxt logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Traffic

Woman killed after driving into construction zone in Green Cove Springs

Emily Boyer, Morning assignment manager, Traffic reporter

Tags: Traffic, Crash
Photo does not have a caption

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 50-year-old woman has died in a single-car crash early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on Russell Road near Hands Drive around 4:30 a.m. The crash report from Florida Highway Patrol shows the driver was traveling east on Russell Road when her vehicle left and reentered the road, and then traveled into a coned-off construction site.

The sedan hit a parked excavator head-on, killing the driver. The report shows she was wearing her seatbelt, but investigators aren’t sure what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway initially.

Her family has been notified.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email