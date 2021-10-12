Woman killed after driving into construction zone in Green Cove Springs

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 50-year-old woman has died in a single-car crash early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on Russell Road near Hands Drive around 4:30 a.m. The crash report from Florida Highway Patrol shows the driver was traveling east on Russell Road when her vehicle left and reentered the road, and then traveled into a coned-off construction site.

The sedan hit a parked excavator head-on, killing the driver. The report shows she was wearing her seatbelt, but investigators aren’t sure what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway initially.

Her family has been notified.