City asks bicyclists to stop riding through Baldwin Rail Trail construction zones

Sections of the Jacksonville-Baldwin Rail Trail are being repaved and repaired. Areas under construction are closed to the public for safety.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville said bicyclists who are ignoring construction zones are interfering with a construction project for the Baldwin Rail Trail, and the contractors have expressed concerns to the city.

The project, which is expected to be completed by the end of Spring, began on Feb. 14 and is meant to repair the trail and make it safer.

But contractors told the city that bicyclists are riding through construction zones around heavy equipment and not obeying signage, which is interfering with the project.

Sections of the trail at 850 N. Center St. are being repaved and repaired, and the areas under construction are closed to the public for safety.

The city asks all bicyclists and hikers to please respect trail closures.

Be advised: the trail is open between Imeson Road and Otis Road and closed from Otis Road to Brandy Branch Road.

As work is complete, additional sections of the trail will be open. Signs will be posted. The entire trail is expected to be open by the end of spring 2022.

Follow the posted signage and review the jaxparks.com website for updates.