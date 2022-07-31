3-month-old, one other seriously injured in St. Johns County crash: FHP

A crash involving serious injuries was reported on I-95 southbound in St. Johns County.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A 3-month-old and an 18-year-old are in serious condition after a crash Sunday morning on I-95 in St. Johns County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 11:30 a.m., a Nissan Pathfinder traveling south on I-95 near mile marker 303 was stopped on the median, according to FHP.

Troopers said a Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck was traveling south in the left lane when the Pathfinder started to merge into the left lane.

While merging, the SUV slowed down and swerved to avoid hitting the pick-up truck but was unable to avoid impact, FHP said.

The truck clipped the back of the SUV, sending it flipping across the highway, according to the report. The SUV landed on its roof on the opposite shoulder.

Troopers said one of the passengers in the SUV was ejected. The two passengers were an 18-year-old man and a 3-month-old baby girl. The man was not wearing a seat belt and the baby was not in a child restraint, according to the report. It’s unclear which of the two was ejected from the SUV.

The 17-year-old girl driving the SUV, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries.

The 63-year-old man driving the pick-up truck and his 5-year-old passenger were not injured. Both were wearing seat belts, troopers said.