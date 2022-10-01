2 killed in head-on collision in Lake City: FHP

LAKE CITY, Fla. – Two people were killed in an early morning head-on collision in Lake City, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said that around 2:45 a.m. Saturday, two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on US Highway 90.

For reasons still under investigation, the pickup truck traveling westbound, which was driven by a 32-year-old woman from Jacksonville, veered left just east of Southeast Timberwolf Drive, crossing the center line and colliding head-on with a car traveling eastbound.

Both the truck and car spun out from the impact.

The driver of the pickup and the 24-year-old man from Lake City driving the car both died at the scene. It’s unclear if either was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.

According to troopers, no other passengers were involved in the accident.