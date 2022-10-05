Driver falls to death off bridge after crash on State Road 200 in Nassau County, FHP says

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – At least one person died Wednesday afternoon following a crash on State Road 200 eastbound at the Intracoastal Waterway Bridge, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP and Nassau County deputies are working the crash, which is blocking all lanes headed eastbound on SR 200 at Wades Place.

FHP said the crash was reported just after 12:15 p.m.

According to an FHP spokesperson, a driver having a medical issue was involved in a relatively minor crash and then got out of their car, leaned on the barrier of the Thomas J. Shave Jr. Bridge ramp and fell to their death on the ground below.

News4JAX is working to learn more about this developing story.