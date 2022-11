A man is dead after being hit by an SUV Monday night on I-75 in Columbia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 74-year-old man was driving an SUV south on Interstate 75 at mile marker 432 in the inside lane when he hit a pedestrian who had walked into the inside lane, troopers said.

The 33-year-old pedestrian from Orlando died at the scene.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was not hurt, according to the report.