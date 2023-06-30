How to prevent car troubles this holiday weekend, according to AAA

AAA expects to rescue more than 393,000 drivers over the Fourth of July weekend. The group also predicts that Friday will be the busiest day on the road.

More than 2.4 million Floridians will take a road trip over the holiday weekend ,and thousands will experience car trouble.

The three most common car problems are flat tires, dead batteries and lockouts, which could all be avoided by having your car inspected before leaving, or by bringing an extra set of keys.

At this point, it might be too late to go see an auto expert, but there are plenty of easy steps you can take in your own driveway that keep you from being stranded on the side of the road.

Check your tires. Triple A recommends doing this at least once a month -- and every time before a long trip.

Check your battery. The average lifespan is typically 3-5 years.

If you notice your engine is slow to start or your lights are dim -- it might be time for a new one.

Look for any signs of damage or corrosion.

Listen and feel your brakes - If you hear a grinding sound -- or feel a vibration when you use them -- visit an auto shop and get a brake inspection.

Replace your wiper blades because they deteriorate over time. Most manufacturers recommend replacing them every 6-12 months.

Top off your fluids, which include windshield cleaner, engine oil, coolant, brake, transmission and power steering.

Make sure your emergency kit is well stocked.

Some of the important items you’ll also want to have in your car include, a flashlight, extra batteries, first aid supplies, drinking water, and booster cables.

“The Fourth of July is meant to be a day of celebration and the last place anyone wants to spend it is stranded on the roadside with car trouble,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. “Before setting out for your holiday road trip, make sure your tires, battery and brakes are all in proper working condition; and don’t forget that emergency kit.”