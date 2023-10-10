59º
Woman killed while walking on I-95 near Pecan Park Road

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman who was walking on I-95 southbound, north of Pecan Park Road, was hit and killed Monday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to the report, the 67-year-old woman was walking in the southbound lanes of I-95 for unknown reasons when she was struck by a silver pick-up truck.

The woman died from her injuries.

The 67-year-old man driving the pick-up was not hurt and is cooperating with investigators. He was wearing a seat belt, the report said.

All lanes of I-95 southbound were closed for about four hours during the investigation Monday night, but they have since reopened.

