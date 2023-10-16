How to help your teen not become a driving fatality statistic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Car crashes are the leading cause of death for teens and Florida has more than 800,000 teens of driving age.

As we mark National Teen Driver Safety Week, law enforcement agencies across the state are putting out some important safety reminders for families.

A few simple changes to your daily routine, like wearing a seat belt and following the speed limit, can make a difference.

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, one in four teen drivers involved in fatal crashes were cited for speeding and aggressive driving behaviors, including:

Running a stop light or sign

Unsafe or improper lane change

Improper passing

Failing to yield the right of way

To prevent this type of behavior, parents, family members and friends are encouraged to lead by example.

Loved ones should communicate what safe driving looks like and how to practice it daily.

Teens should be aware of their licenses’ limitations and the associated driving hours and rules.

Teens can also follow these tips from NHTSA:

Don’t drive impaired

Buckle up and make sure your passengers do too

Keep your eyes on the road, hands on the wheel and mind on the task of driving

Follow the posted speed limit

Limit passengers

National Teen Driver Safety Week runs through Saturday.