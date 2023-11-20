JFRD firefighter identified as one of the men killed in Putnam County ATV Crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A firefighter with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) has been identified as one of the men who died after a two-vehicle crash late Saturday night.

The man was identified as Tanner Gillespie, 20, and had been a member of JFRD for four months.

The Jacksonville Firefighters Death Benefit Fund posted a tribute to Gillispie online. He just began his career as a firefighter in July, as a recruit. Tanner’s father is a retired Lieutenant with the department.

JFRD posted this statement after learning of his passing.

“We asked that you keep the Gillespie family and friends in your thoughts and prayers as they deal with this most difficult time.” Statement from the Jacksonville Firefighters Death Benefit Fund, Inc.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck and an ATV were traveling southbound on County Road 309, approaching the intersection at Browns Fish Camp Road.

When the pickup truck went to make a right turn on Browns Fish Camp Road, it missed the turn, the report said. As the truck slowed down, the ATV was unable to stop/slow in time.

The ATV then struck the rear of the pickup truck, which ejected both the driver and passenger from the vehicle. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers are still investigating.