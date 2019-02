ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says the 206 bridge is closed because it is stuck in a position. The closure impacts both car and marine traffic. There is no timetable for when the bridge will reopen.

MAJOR TRAFFIC ALERT - The 206 Bridge is stuck in a position that has it 2/3 of the way up. Due to this - the SR 206 Bridge is CLOSED to all vehicular and marine traffic for an undetermined amount of time.



A mechanic is on scene. pic.twitter.com/vFIpsN2a0A — SJSO (@SJSOPIO) February 24, 2019

