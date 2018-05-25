26 Wildlight Elementary students safe after bus crash in Yulee

YULEE, Fla. - The last day of school started off with a scare for students headed to Wildlight Elementary School.

Twenty-six students on bus No. 366 were on their way to school Friday morning when a truck hit their bus crashed on State Road 200 at William Burgess Road. Troopers responded to the crash around 7:30 a.m.

Brad Underhill, transportation director for Nassau County schools, said witnesses reported the truck had run a red light before hitting the front of the bus. The truck was visibly damaged from the crash.

Although troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said injuries were reported in the crash, the school district confirmed the students and bus driver were not hurt.

Ian Smith said his 7-year-old son was on the bus and was not injured but was shaken up, because it was his first crash.

"This is not how we wanted to end the school year, that's for sure," Smith said. "You worry about this kind of stuff all the time, as a parent, and when you're faced with it, it's very scary."

Smith praised school personnel for how they handled the crash, saying counselors were brought in to talk to the kids, if they needed them.

Part of SR-200 was blocked while the crash was under investigation.

