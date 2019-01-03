$2M project begins to improve Blanding Boulevard

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Work began Thursday to make improvements to Blanding Boulevard between Collins Road and Wells Road.

The changes include installing sidewalks, shoulder work, improving traffic signals and highway signs and drainage in the area. It’s part of a $2 million project. The work is being done by contractor J.D. Hinson Company.

Anthony Fogle rides his bike frequently along the stretch of Blanding Boulevard where the work is being done. He told News4Jax that during his ride, the sidewalk runs out.

“I was coming down the hill, and I forgot about the sidewalk, and I ran up on the grass,” said Fogle. “We definitely need a sidewalk.”

Fogle said he thinks the improvements are a good idea.

“These people fly down this road,” Fogle said. “It’ll definitely make a change. I’m glad they’re doing it.”

There have been several crashes in recent years along the stretch. According to an I-TEAM investigation last year, the most dangerous intersection in Clay County is Blanding Boulevard at Wells Road, reporting 63 crashes in 2016.

In September, a pedestrian was hit along Blanding Boulevard near the same intersection.

The Florida Department of Transportation said work will be done Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. FDOT is asking drivers to follow the posted speed limit of 45 mph and pay attention to cones while traveling through construction zones.

